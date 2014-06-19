FIFA, Brazil to adjust Maracana security after fan invasion

Brazil's Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo speaks with Brazil's Secretary of Security in Large Events Andrei Rodrigues during a news conference on public safety and public advocacy for the World Cup 2014 , at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - FIFA and local World Cup organizers will adjust security at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro after ticketless Chilean fans broke through barriers at the stadium in an effort to watch their side’s match with Spain on Wednesday.

Officials declined to define the specific measures they will take, starting at the Belgium-Russia Group H clash on Saturday. Those measures, though, will involve better coordination between private security inside the stadium perimeter and government police and armed forces, they said.

“The protocols are defined, the question now is in the details.” Andrei Rodrigues, the head of major event security for Brazil’s Justice Ministry told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

“We have defined the realignment of these procedures so we can have even more coordinated efforts and a more tranquil environment in the stadium.”

More than 80 Chilean fans were arrested at the Maracana after knocking down protective barriers and rushing through the stadium’s halls and press center in an attempt to find a way into the stands.

The arrested fans were briefly held and then released and given 72 hours to leave Brazil or face forced deportation, Rio de Janeiro state police officials said.