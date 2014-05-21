FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil metro installs World Cup shirt vending machines
May 21, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil metro installs World Cup shirt vending machines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shirts and flags of the Brazilian national football team are displayed for sale on a street in Brasilia, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO(Reuters) - Fans in Brazil can now buy World Cup shirts while waiting for the metro after a major online retailer installed special vending machines in stations.

Netshoes has supplied machines similar to those used to sell soft drinks and snacks for two metro stations and two private universities in Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo.

The machines, which will also have instructions in English for fans attending next month’s World Cup, sell Brazil’s traditional yellow shirt for just over $100.

“Our delivery was super-quick, now it’s instantaneous,” said Juliano Tubino, Netshoes’ chief marketing officer.

Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Robert Woodward

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
