Zealous security confiscate TV reporter's shirt-hanger

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Security staff at the Maracana left a TV journalist sweating over his appearance when they confiscated the clothes hanger he was using to keep his shirt pristine for a live TV report.

Bryan Swanson, Sky Sports News’s top reporter at the World Cup, also had a banana taken from his bag two days ago.

”We arrived nice and early to get in through the X-ray machines and metal detectors,“ Swanson explained. ”We had a banana banned the other day and now they wouldn’t allow me in with a wooden coat-hanger because they said it was a security risk.

“I just want to look as smart as I can and not go on television wearing a crumpled shirt. They allowed me in with all our cables - I could strangle someone with them, couldn’t I?”

A spokesman for the local organizing committee said security at the stadium was continually being monitored, and apologized to the reporter for the inconvenience.