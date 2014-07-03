FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shakira shakes her way to Brazil for World Cup closing show
July 3, 2014 / 8:24 PM / 3 years ago

Shakira shakes her way to Brazil for World Cup closing show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colombian pop singer Shakira will make her third consecutive World Cup appearance at the closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium before the final match on July 13, tournament organizers FIFA said on Wednesday.

Shakira will perform her song “La La La (Brazil 2014)” alongside Brazilian percussionist and singer Carlinhos Brown.

“I have an intricate relationship with football for obvious reasons, and I truly understand what the World Cup means to so many people, myself included,” Shakira said in a statement from FIFA.

Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana, Haitian-American hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean and Brazilian singer Alexandre Pires will perform the official anthem of the 2014 World Cup “Dar Um Jeito,” Portuguese for “We Will Find a Way.”

The closing ceremony will also feature a samba performance from one of the Rio de Janeiro schools that participate in the city’s famous Carnival celebrations.

Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

