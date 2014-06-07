FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's international results since August 1 2012
June 7, 2014

South Korea's international results since August 1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, South Korea have played 24 games, won 8, drawn 5 and lost 11, with a goal tally of 24-31.

2012

Aug 15 F Zambia Anyang W 2-1 Lee Keun-ho (2)

Sep 11 WCQ Uzbekistan Tashkent D 2-2 Filiposyan (og)

Lee Dong-gook

Oct 16 WCQ Iran Tehran L 0-1

Nov 14 F Australia Hwaseong L 1-2 Lee Dong-gook

2013

Feb 6 F Croatia London L 0-4

Mar 26 WCQ Qatar Seoul W 2-1 Lee Keun-ho, Son Heung-min

Jun 4 WCQ Lebanon Beirut D 1-1 Kim Chi-woo

Jun 11 WCQ Uzbekistan Seoul W 1-0 Shorakhmedov (OG)

Jun 18 WCQ Iran Ulsan L 0-1

Jul 20 EAC Australia Seoul D 0-0

Jul 24 EAC China Hwaseong D 0-0

Jul 28 EAC Japan Seoul L 1-2 Yun Il-lok

Aug 14 F Peru Suwon D 0-0

Sep 6 F Haiti Incheon W 4-1 Son Heung-min (2),Koo Ja-cheol (p), Lee Keun-ho (p)

Sep 10 F Croatia Jeonju L 1-2 Lee Keun-ho

Oct 12 F Brazil Seoul L 0-2

Oct 15 F Mali Cheonan W 3-1 Koo Ja-cheol (p), Son Heung-min, Kim Bo-kyung

Nov 15 F Switzerland Seoul W 2-1 Hong Jeong-ho, Lee Chung-yong

Nov 19 F Russia Dubai L 1-2 Kim Shin-wook

2014

Jan 25 F Costa Rica LA W 1-0 Kim Shin-wook

Jan 29 F Mexico San Antonio L 0-4

Feb 1 F U.S. Carson L 0-2

Mar 5 F Greece Athens W 2-0 Park Chu-young, Son Heung-min

May 28 F Tunisia Seoul L 0-1

Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier; EAC - East Asian Cup

Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Tim Collings

