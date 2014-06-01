FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Team morale crucial for Spain success, says Del Bosque
#Intel
June 1, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Team morale crucial for Spain success, says Del Bosque

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spain's coach Vicente del Bosque (C) looks on during their international friendly soccer match against Bolivia, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque believes that building strong team morale is far more important than concentrating on tactics as his team aim to retain their World Cup crown in Brazil.

Spain, who have also won the last two European Championships, have a friendly against El Salvador before they embark on the defense of the trophy they won in South Africa in their opening Group B match against the Netherlands on June 13.

“A healthy, positive dressing room is worth more than 100 hours of tactics,” Del Bosque told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Sunday.

”It is good in any business for the employees to be happy and in football if the boys are happy then we will win,” Del Bosque said.

“The more they get on with each other the more success that will come. It is best to have a down to earth group, remind them of their roots and where they come from.”

Spain is a fractious country with regions seeking more power and limited national pride has been blamed in the past for a lack of success.

A great strength of former coach Luis Aragones was in unifying the players and it was under his leadership that Spain’s recent golden period began with victory at Euro 2008.

Del Bosque admitted that players from different clubs still remained in their own groups.

“They are a good bunch. Those from Barca may sit together to eat and also those from (Real) Madrid but this happened in my era as well and it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

The former Real Madrid coach is known for his calm approach and he feels it is important to have a reassuring manner.

“An argument in public is not a good thing. A leader who has lost his temper is not in control and this is of no use. He has to be convincing,” said Del Bosque.

“I cannot be wound up because I need to take quick decisions with little time to consider. On the bench and on the pitch you have to step back from being full of your own importance.”

Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
