Penpix of Spain's squad for World Cup finals

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Iker Casillas (Real Madrid) Age 33; 153 caps. Spain’s most-capped player, Casillas captained La Roja to triumphs at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 and remains undisputed first choice despite losing his automatic starting place at Real. Occasionally suspect dealing with aerial threats, some miraculous saves have earned him the nickname “Saint Iker”.

David De Gea (Manchester United) Age 23; 0 caps. Seen as likely successor to Casillas, De Gea has made the keeper’s slot his own at United since joining from boyhood club Atletico Madrid in 2011. An experienced Under-21 international, injury to Victor Valdes may open the way for him to make senior debut.

Pepe Reina (Napoli) Age 31; 32 caps. Like Valdes a product of Barca’s academy, had successful stints at Villarreal and Liverpool before moving to Italy; is known as a penalty expert. Rarely gets chance at major tournaments but is important dressing-room presence and popular for comedy compere routines.

Defenders:

Gerard Pique (Barcelona) Age 27; 60 caps. Elegant and composed centre-back, Pique is never happier than when joining attack as auxiliary striker chasing late goals. While may lack pace, has great timing in the tackle and is astute passer. Has winners’ medals from Euro 2012 and World Cup four years ago.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) Age 28; 115 caps. Regarded as one of the world’s top central defenders after switching from right-back for club and country, but also risks being remembered more for his red cards. Sent off 19 times playing for Real, is an athletic, committed and tough tackler, who can throw himself too hastily into a challenge. Dinked penalty against Portugal in the Euro 2012 shootout was a highlight of the tournament. Winners’ medals from Euro 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup.

Raul Albiol (Napoli) Age 28; 46 caps. Made two appearances when Spain won in 2008 but did not play a minute of either World Cup four years ago or Euro 2012, although was in both squads. Has found new lease of life in Serie A after spending most of latter part of stint at Real Madrid on the bench. Lack of pace is a weakness but is reliable replacement should Ramos or Pique be sidelined, and can also fill in at right-back.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) Age 25; 25 caps. Explosive pace, showcased in goal against Italy in Euro 2012 final, makes him a nightmare to defend against. Has a remarkable ability to nip in and steal ball from a forward about to pull the trigger and is Del Bosque’s first-choice left back. Played in all six matches at Euro 2012.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Age 24; 6 caps. With Alvaro Arbeloa apparently out of favour, looks to be Del Bosque’s first choice for right-back slot ahead of Juanfran thanks to accomplished performances in Premier League which have kept Chelsea team mate, Ashley Cole, on the sidelines for most of the season. Impressed in March’s friendly against Italy.

Juanfran (Atletico Madrid) Age 29; 7 caps. A fixture and solid performer at right back during Atletico’s Spanish title winning season and run to the Champions League final. Likes to get forward and can send over dangerous crosses or burst into the penalty area along the byline. His tackling is sometimes a little too exuberant, meaning he picks up a lot of bookings.

Midfielders:

Xavi (Barcelona) Age 34; 131 caps. Midfield orchestrator who has set new standards for a central playmaker, leading Spain to victory in last three major tournaments. Passing, vision and composure remain unrivalled as he winds down his playing career and eyes a coaching role.

Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) Age 32; 110 caps. Hard tackler who stamped authority on the Real Madrid side following move from Liverpool and is highly respected member of Spain’s squad. Playing alongside Sergio Busquets in a holding role, helps free up space for Xavi to perform.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) Age 25; 65 caps. Quietly and efficiently going about his business, is possibly the most accomplished holding midfielder in world football. Short passing and composure are wonder to behold and is a tenacious ball-winner. Del Bosque says he is player he would most like to be compared to.

Andres Iniesta (Barcelona) Age 30; 97 caps. Hugely gifted and entertaining ball player, epitomises Spain’s swift, counter-attacking style. Has been hampered by niggling injuries and criticised for not scoring more often but has developed a habit of producing on the big occasions which include the winning campaigns of 2008, 2010 and 2012.

Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Age 27; 88 caps. Swift passer, commanding presence on the ball and threat from anywhere around the box, can play as a creative midfielder or up front as a roving striker. Scored the penalty that knocked Italy out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008, widely seen as a turning point for Spain. Honours include two European championship successes and the World Cup.

Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich) Age 25; 16 caps. A midfielder who can also fill in at centre-back, his versatility could be useful to coach Del Bosque. Over-exuberance of his younger days is long gone and as well as defensive qualities is proven goalscorer and particularly strong in the air. Made brief substitute appearances in 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Age 29; 61 caps. Another of Spain’s “bajitos”, gifted playmakers short on stature but blessed with superb control, vision and passing ability. Used sparingly by Del Bosque but useful man to call on if any of attacking midfielders are tiring. Made two substitute appearances in the Euro 2012 finals.

Koke (Atletico Madrid) Age 22; 7 caps. Latest talented midfielder off the Spanish production line, has flourished under Atletico coach Diego Simeone and been instrumental in their success over past two seasons. Ability to conjure killer pass is matched by powerful shot and excellent crossing and dead-ball skills.

Forwards:

Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Age 30; 107 Caps. Still known as ‘El Nino’, (the kid), Torres made Del Bosque’s final squad despite an indifferent season with his club. A veteran of two World Cups and two European Championships and scorer of the winning goal against Germany in the Euro 2008 final, may lack consistency and explosive pace of his youth but retains trust of his coach.

David Villa (Atletico Madrid) Age 32; 95 Caps. Spain’s record scorer, whose goals propelled La Roja to their debut world title in 2010, he has not been the same player since breaking his leg playing for Barcelona at the end of 2011. Experience and an eye for goal remain and will be a useful impact player off the bench in Brazil.

Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) Age 25; 1 cap. Raised hackles in his native Brazil when he chose to play for adopted country Spain, a decision that can only benefit world and European champions. Tall, quick and strong and always a prickly customer, can shoot with either foot and should be valuable new weapon in Del Bosque’s armoury.

David Silva (Manchester City) Age 28; 79 caps. Tricky and pacy left-footer with an eye for goal, has impressed at Manchester City. Has complained about being sidelined under Del Bosque but remains important squad member and scored Spain’s opener in Euro 2012 final. Played in 2008 Euro final but was unused sub at World Cup final.

Juan Mata (Manchester United) Age 26; 32 Caps. Started to rediscover his form after falling out of favour at Chelsea and joining United in the January transfer window. A talented passer with a lethal left foot, came off the bench and scored in the final of Euro 2012.

Pedro (Barcelona) Age 26; 39 caps. Pacy forward known for intelligent runs, burst on to the international scene at 2010 World Cup and has gone from strength to strength for club and country. Also played in Euro 2012 final as second-half substitute and scored key goals in qualifying, including winner against France in March 2013.