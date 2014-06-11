Silva believes City style has boosted World Cup chances

Jun 7, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Spain midfielder David Silva (21) dribbles the ball as El Salvador defender Alexander Mendoza (5) chases in the second half at FedEx Field. Spain won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Playmaker David Silva believes the passing game Manuel Pellegrini introduced at Manchester City has highlighted his best qualities and helped make him a strong contender to start Spain’s World Cup opener in Brazil on Friday.

Spain begin their bid to retain the trophy in a Group B encounter against the Netherlands in Salvador and Silva is pushing for a starting spot in Vicente del Bosque’s side having impressed in the last three warmup games as a substitute.

“I am not sure if I‘m playing my best, I have had some very good years but we are playing some good football at City,” Silva told Spanish newspaper Marca ahead of the rematch of the 2010 World Cup final, won 1-0 by Spain after extra-time.

“Pellegrini becoming coach has worked out very well. We have scored a lot of goals and it is crucial for my game to play his style of football. For that reason, I think people appreciate me more.”

Silva scored eight goals last season and played an important role in City’s Premier League title triumph despite suffering from ankle problems.

“I had bad luck to have the injuries when I was in good form but I was able to bounce back quickly and play well,” he said.

Del Bosque has a number of options in attack including the choice of opting for a ‘false nine’, a forward who drops back to link up with midfielders, a role filled by Cesc Fabregas in several matches at Euro 2012.

DIFFICULT ATMOSPHERE

However, Silva’s versatility increases his chance of forcing his way into the side.

“I have played in the second half in the last three games and my approach remains the same - if you have a chance then take it and do all you can. It is what all of us in the squad are doing,” said Silva, who believes he could adapt to the false nine role.

”I played that position in the Azteca (against Mexico) and against Scotland in Alicante. I scored in both those games and I felt comfortable there. Still, it is not a position that I play normally.

“Where I feel most comfortable is behind the striker, where I have played most of this season with my team and Spain. It is where I prefer but with the national team I have played in lots of positions.”

Last year, Spain were soundly beaten in the Confederations Cup final by hosts Brazil and Silva thinks the atmosphere will be difficult to deal with once again.

“Brazil at home press a lot and the stadiums are incredible. We will have to know how to play against this. Hopefully we’ll get to the final and face Brazil or whoever,” he said.

”First we face Holland, who we were up against in the final four years ago, and it will be like another final.

“The first game is important to give you confidence, it makes a big difference. We need to play our style and feel comfortable however the opposition play, whether it is with five defenders or not.”

Chile and Australia are the other teams in Spain’s group.