Uruguay appealing Suarez ban, FA tells FIFA

Uruguay's national soccer team player Luis Suarez attends a news conference prior a training session at the Dunas Arena soccer stadium in Natal, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has notified FIFA that it itends to appeal against striker Luis Suarez’s punishment for biting an Italy defender in a World Cup match.

A FIFA spokesperson said the world governing body received a formal, written, ‘intention to appeal’ from the AUF on Friday.

The Uruguayans now have until next Sunday to submit their written reasons for the appeal.

Suarez was banned on Thursday for Uruguay’s next nine competitive international matches and from any involvement in football for four months after biting defender Giorgio Chiellini in their 1-0 Group D win over Italy.

The appeal will be handled by FIFA’s Appeal Committee, which is chaired by Larry Mussenden of Bermuda and which is a separate body to the Disciplinary Committee.

Suarez’s ban remains in place throughout the appeal process which rules out any chance of him quickly returning to action during the World Cup in Brazil.

On Friday, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez accused FIFA of “excessive severity” with the ban and said Liverpool striker Suarez had been made a “scapegoat”.