FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Suarez

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - FIFA said on Tuesday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini during a game earlier in the day.
“FIFA can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the player Luis Suarez of Uruguay,” the world soccer body said in a statement.
FIFA said Suarez and the Uruguayan soccer association had until 5 p.m. Brasilia time on Wednesday to “provide their position and any documentary evidence they deem relevant”.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ian Ransom