FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Suarez
June 25, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Suarez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after clashing with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - FIFA said on Tuesday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini during a game earlier in the day.

“FIFA can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the player Luis Suarez of Uruguay,” the world soccer body said in a statement.

FIFA said Suarez and the Uruguayan soccer association had until 5 p.m. Brasilia time on Wednesday to “provide their position and any documentary evidence they deem relevant”.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ian Ransom

