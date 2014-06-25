FIFA working as fast as possible on Suarez

Uruguay's Luis Suarez (L) reacts after they won Italy in their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - FIFA will work as quickly as possible in its investigation into Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez who apparently bit an Italian defender in a World Cup match on Tuesday, the world soccer governing body said.

“The Disciplinary Committee understands the urgency of the matter,” FIFA spokeswoman Delia Fischer told reporters on Wednesday.

“It is working to get and assess all elements in order to make a decision as early as possible, particularly given the fact that Uruguay are still in the tournament.”

Uruguay are due to play Colombia on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro in the first knock-out round.

Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini said on Tuesday that he had been bitten by Suarez during the South Americans’ 1-0 Group D victory at the World Cup which sent Uruguay into the last 16 of the competition at the expense of Italy.

Reuters photographs showed what appeared to be bite marks on Chiellini’s shoulder.

Fischer said the Disciplinary Committee’s proceedings were still at “an early stage” and she said FIFA would not comment on possible outcomes or any potential punishments for Suarez.

“We will get an update to you later today or tomorrow or whenever they take their decision,” she said.

The Disciplinary Committee has asked Uruguay to send documentation relating to the case by 5pm local (2000 GMT) on Wednesday.