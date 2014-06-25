FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian sports minister condemns Suarez
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 25, 2014 / 3:48 PM / 3 years ago

Brazilian sports minister condemns Suarez

David Ljunggren

2 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) gestures next Brazil's Sport minister Aldo Rebelo during a media conference in Sao Paulo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Brazilian Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo on Wednesday condemned Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez for appearing to bite an Italian opponent, saying “it was very bad” that the incident had taken place. 

FIFA could slap a lengthy ban on Suarez, who seemed to sink his teeth into the shoulder of defender Giorgio Chiellini during the game on Tuesday. Uruguay went on to win 1-0 and qualify from the group and Italy were knocked out. 

“I think it is regrettable. It’s an unfortunate thing that happened because if there was someone that cannot, and should not, use tools other than his feet to perform well it is Luis Suarez,” Rebelo told a news conference in Manaus.

“I think it’s very bad that it happened. He is an exceptional player, (he) helps to give the World Cup more attention,” he said.

Suarez has twice been banned before for biting opponents, once in the Netherlands and once in England. 

“In England he is a very successful striker. That was not the first bite. Other ones have happened,” said Rebelo.    

‎The minister declined to comment when asked whether Suarez should be punished, saying that was a matter for world soccer governing body FIFA. 

“I think as an athlete, as a soccer player, he is broadly admired by everyone. And he doesn’t need to bite anyone to be who he is,” he said.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.