Smarting Swiss still have qualification in sight

Switzerland players walk off the pitch after the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Switzerland and France at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - The pain of Friday’s 5-2 thrashing by France is unlikely to ease quickly for Switzerland but with a World Cup knockout spot still in reach coach Ottmar Hitzfeld can focus on a rapid fix.

“We still have high hopes for qualifying and it will depend on us,” Hitzfeld told reporters, adding that he and his players would soon dissect the defeat before looking to the future.

Hitzfeld, whose side won their opening game against Ecuador 2-1, called the defeat a “bleak day” for his side after being outclassed by the French but highlighted two second-half consolation goals as a plus point from the Salvador clash.

The two excellent goals by Blerim Dzemaili and Granit Xhaka could prove vital to Switzerland’s progression as they head into Wednesday’s final group game against Honduras, with various permutations meaning goal difference could be a deciding factor.

France lead Group E with six points and are virtually assured of qualification, with the second spot likely to go to Switzerland or Ecuador, who both have three points.

Ecuador, who play France next, have zero goal difference and Switzerland are on minus two.

With the Swiss having shown they are capable of scoring, a soft defense is likely to be the focus of Hitzfeld’s training drills.

Against France a lack of shape in midfield left an already vulnerable back four exposed too often to the marauding runs of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud and co.

The clash with a direct and robust Honduras side in Manaus is unlikely to be a tactical masterclass but Hitzfeld will need his players to show a steelier side than against France, when the midfield were outfought and his defense were outmuscled.

They will, however, have to do it without central defender Steve von Bergen who is heading home after suffering an eye- socket injury that forced him to come off early against France.

His replacement, Philippe Senderos, did little to instill confidence that Von Bergen will not be missed if Switzerland do progress. Alongside Johan Djourou the pair looked unconvincing, both making mistakes for French goals.

The Swiss will, however, take comfort from the fact Honduras are now without a win in eight World Cup games, and the goal in Friday’s 2-1 defeat by Ecuador was their first at a World Cup for 32 years.