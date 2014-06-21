FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss defender Von Bergen out of World Cup
June 21, 2014 / 3:09 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss defender Von Bergen out of World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Switzerland's Steve von Bergen is helped off the pitch by a medic during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against France at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

(Reuters) - Switzerland defender Steve von Bergen will miss the rest of the World Cup after suffering an eye socket injury early in the 5-2 defeat by France, the Swiss federation (SFV) said on Saturday.

Von Bergen was led off the field in the fifth minute after he was caught in the face by French forward Olivier Giroud’s left foot, leaving him with blood streaming from the wound near his left eye.

The SFV said the former Genoa and Palermo defender had suffered an orbital-floor, or blowout, fracture on the left side of his face.

“The 31-year-old defender will return to Switzerland as soon as possible and undergo specialist treatment,” said an SFV statement.

Switzerland, who have three points from two games, face Honduras in their final Group E match in Manaus on Wednesday.

Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

