Soccer-Last-minute World Cup tickets to go on sale

Official 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil footballs sit on the pitch during a U.S. men's national soccer team training session in Harrison, New Jersey, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - FIFA are to put around 180,000 ‘last minute’ World Cup tickets on sale to fans on Wednesday, the organization said.

Tickets are still available for all 64 matches in Brazil and they can be bought online as well as at the ticketing centers in the 12 World Cup venues across Brazil, FIFA said.

“As of midnight of Tuesday, 3 June 2014, about 180,000 tickets will be up for sale on www.FIFA.com/tickets, in addition to those tickets that are currently available,” the world governing body said in a statement.

The World Cup’s first match takes place on June 12 in Sao Paulo when the host nation takes on Croatia.