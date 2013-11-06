FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia make seven changes to World Cup playoff squad
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 6, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Tunisia make seven changes to World Cup playoff squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tunisia have made seven changes to their 26-man squad for this month’s World Cup qualifying playoff second leg against Cameroon in Yaounde with a place at the 2014 finals in Brazil at stake.

French-born midfielders Jamel Saihi and Fabien Camus have been recalled after the first leg finished 0-0 in Tunis last month, the Tunisian Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Montpellier’s Saihi returns to the squad for the November 17 playoff match after a long-term injury while Camus of Racing Genk returns four years after his only cap.

There is a first call up for St Gallen midfielder Stephane Nater, another French-born player with Tunisian roots.

Tunisia’s caretaker coach Ruud Krol has added more attacking options by including Ahmed Akaichi of Esperance while defenders Mohamed Ben Mansour and Bassem Boulaabi and young striker Edem Rjaibi are also called up for the first time.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Rami Jeridi (CS Sfaxien), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel)

Defenders: Mohamed Ben Mansour (Esperance), Siam Ben Youssef (FC Astra), Bassem Boulaabi (CS Sfaxien), Alaya Brigui (Etoile Sahel), Khalil Chammam, Sameh Derbali, Chamseddine Dhaouadi (all Esperance), Yassine Mikari (FC Luzern), Alaeddine Yahia (Racing Lens)

Midfielders: Anis Ben Htira (Hertha Berlin), Wissem Ben Yahia (Mersin Idmanyurdu), Fabien Camus (Racing Genk), Yassine Chikhaoui (FC Zurich), Stephane Nater (St Gallen), Houcine Ragued (Esperance), Jamel Saihi (Montpellier), Ferjani Sassi (CS Sfaxien)

Forwards: Ahmed Akaichi (Esperance), Sami Allagui (Hertha Berlin), Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (CS Sfaxien), Amine Chermiti (FC Zurich), Saber Khalifa (Olympique Marseille), Edem Rjaibi (CA Bizerte)

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.