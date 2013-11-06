Tunisia make seven changes to World Cup playoff squad

(Reuters) - Tunisia have made seven changes to their 26-man squad for this month’s World Cup qualifying playoff second leg against Cameroon in Yaounde with a place at the 2014 finals in Brazil at stake.

French-born midfielders Jamel Saihi and Fabien Camus have been recalled after the first leg finished 0-0 in Tunis last month, the Tunisian Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Montpellier’s Saihi returns to the squad for the November 17 playoff match after a long-term injury while Camus of Racing Genk returns four years after his only cap.

There is a first call up for St Gallen midfielder Stephane Nater, another French-born player with Tunisian roots.

Tunisia’s caretaker coach Ruud Krol has added more attacking options by including Ahmed Akaichi of Esperance while defenders Mohamed Ben Mansour and Bassem Boulaabi and young striker Edem Rjaibi are also called up for the first time.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Rami Jeridi (CS Sfaxien), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel)

Defenders: Mohamed Ben Mansour (Esperance), Siam Ben Youssef (FC Astra), Bassem Boulaabi (CS Sfaxien), Alaya Brigui (Etoile Sahel), Khalil Chammam, Sameh Derbali, Chamseddine Dhaouadi (all Esperance), Yassine Mikari (FC Luzern), Alaeddine Yahia (Racing Lens)

Midfielders: Anis Ben Htira (Hertha Berlin), Wissem Ben Yahia (Mersin Idmanyurdu), Fabien Camus (Racing Genk), Yassine Chikhaoui (FC Zurich), Stephane Nater (St Gallen), Houcine Ragued (Esperance), Jamel Saihi (Montpellier), Ferjani Sassi (CS Sfaxien)

Forwards: Ahmed Akaichi (Esperance), Sami Allagui (Hertha Berlin), Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (CS Sfaxien), Amine Chermiti (FC Zurich), Saber Khalifa (Olympique Marseille), Edem Rjaibi (CA Bizerte)