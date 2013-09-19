UEFA members say 'impossible' to have summer 2022 World Cup

(Reuters) - European football federations have agreed it would be “impossible” to stage the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in summer as planned and that a task force will be set up to find an alternative.

“Obviously there are certain reservations regarding the World Cup in Qatar but everyone agrees that it would be impossible to play in the severe heat of Qatar in the summer,” FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce told Sky television.

“It is very important that we get this right,” he added, speaking in a phone interview after a meeting of the 54 European football federations in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

“They all agree that to play the World Cup, to take thousands of fans to the biggest sporting event in the middle of summer would be impossible.”

FIFA is expected to agree in principle to the switch at its next executive committee meeting in October.