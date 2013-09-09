FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three England fans treated in hospital after clash in Kiev
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 9, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 4 years

Three England fans treated in hospital after clash in Kiev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photo, taken with a mobile phone, shows an injured English soccer fan lying on a stretcher and surrounded by medical personnel, police and other people in central Kiev September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Fedchenko/Komsomolskaya Pravda in Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) - Three England fans were treated in hospital on Sunday night after a fight on a cafe terrace with a group of Ukrainians in Kiev ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier, police said.

The fight, involving 40 English fans and more than 20 Ukrainians, broke out after the two sides traded insults, police said.

“Three British citizens ... were taken to hospital with wounds to the head and hands. After getting medical treatment they were taken back to their accommodation,” it said.

England top Group H with 15 points, ahead of Montenegro on goal difference. Ukraine sit third with 14 points.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.