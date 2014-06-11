Champions League final in the past for "impeccable" Godin

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Madrid during their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

SETE LAGOAS Brazil (Reuters) - The bitter Champions League defeat by Real Madrid last month has left no scars on Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Diego Godin ahead of their World Cup opener against Costa Rica, he said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old headed surprise Champions League finalists and Spanish champions Atletico into the lead in the final last month but Real equalized deep in stoppage time before winning 4-1 in extra time, denying their local rivals the chance of a sensational double.

“The Champions League final is in the past,” Godin told reporters at the team’s World Cup headquarters outside Belo Horizonte ahead of their Group D match against Costa Rica on Saturday in Fortaleza.

“I went home and spent some time recharging the batteries and I have never been in better physical condition,” he told reporters.

“We had our best ever season but that is in the past now. I went home to relax and I did some light training. Now I am only focused on the World Cup.”

Asked whether the long club season had taken its toll on the player’s physical strength, Godin said: “No, not at all. I am physically impeccable at the moment.”

Uruguay, the 2010 semi-finalists, will need a fully fit Godin as they also play former World Cup winners England and Italy in one of the toughest groups of the tournament which starts on Thursday.

The fitness of forward Luis Suarez remains uncertain following knee cartilage surgery. [ID:nL5N0OR5SS]