Companies hungry for a piece of Suarez on internet

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was at the center of another biting storm after appearing to sink his teeth into the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the teams' decisive World Cup Group D game at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Companies ranging from McDonalds to Trident chewing gum to JC Penney gobbled up the free publicity offered by Uruguay striker Luis Suarez’s incredible bite on Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match on Tuesday.

Suarez was caught chomping on the Italian’s shoulder near the end of Uruguay’s 1-0 win, the third such indiscretion of his controversial career.

The incident was perfect fodder for twitter with some of the world’s biggest companies among those eager to get their teeth into a ripe advertising opportunity.

“Chew Trident. Not soccer players,” tweeted the gum maker.

“Hey @luis16suarez. Next time you’re hungry just grab a Snickers,” said makers of the chocolate bar.

“Relax, they’re twist off,” Bud Light said of its beer caps, alongside a photo of a man with suspiciously Suarez looking teeth trying to open a bottle with his mouth.

Many of the tweets were addressed directly to Suarez himself, who has more than three million followers on twitter.

“Hi @luis16suarez, if you’re really hungry why don’t you take a bite out a BigMac,” asked McDonald’s Uruguay.

“We recommend a good swish after grabbing a bite of Italian,” Listerine global helpfully added.

No brand was too shy and no connection too tenuous.

Even U.S. department store JC Penney’s got in on the act. “Fangs for the memories, Uruguay,” read their tweet, below a picture of a kid in a vampire cape.

The referee did not see the bite incident although FIFA are investigating with Suarez facing a lengthy ban.