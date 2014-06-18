Tabarez chomping at the bit to release Suarez on England

Uruguay's coach Oscar Tabarez listens to reporters questions during a news conference before a training session at the Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez has vowed not to curb Luis Suarez’s natural aggression and gave a tantalizing hint on Wednesday he may consider playing the Liverpool forward against England even if he is not fully fit.

The sides meet in World Cup Group D in Sao Paulo on Thursday, five days after they both lost their opening matches.

Suarez, who received long bans in England for racially abusing and biting opponents, is expected to appear at some stage for Uruguay, even though he recently underwent knee surgery.

“He has been training and playing with his team mates during this last week,” Tabarez said.

“Obviously training sessions are not the same as matches, if he plays we must consider the possibility that he is not as well as he was during the Premier league. But even if he is not 100 percent he is somebody who can give a lot to his team and that is something we are considering now.”

Tabarez dismissed suggestions he might warn Suarez over how to behave against an England team which will include several of his Liverpool team mates.

“I think that we have a good conduct in our team,” the laconic Tabarez said when asked about Suarez’ previous transgressions.

“Football is played by human beings, we need to accept that sometimes human beings make mistakes. We need to have humility and we don’t take advice from anyone. We know who we are and we know what kind of image we want to project.”

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani will start for the South Americans and said he was happy to partner either Suarez or Diego Forlan, the veteran striker who was voted player of the tournament four years ago in South Africa when Uruguay reached the semi-finals.

He also warned England that the twice winners were ready to battle their way into the next round.

“They should be aware we are a team that is difficult to beat, that has character and if they want to beat us they will have to fight,” Cavani said.

“We have the tools to react and we are ready to face this kind of situation and we have done it before.”