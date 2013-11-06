Uruguay keeper Muslera injured, out of World Cup playoff

Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera celebrates with teammate Jose Gimenez after their team scored against Colombia during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Montevideo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Martin Cerchiari

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will miss the first leg of their intercontinental World Cup playoff against Jordan next week due to injury.

Muslera, who plays for Galatasaray in Turkey, suffered a fractured toe on Sunday and will miss the match on November 13, but Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who is nursing a pulled leg muscle, was included in the 24-man squad announced on Tuesday.

Uruguay would fly to Istanbul and begin their preparations on Saturday before moving to Amman next Monday for the first leg, the Uruguayan FA said on its website (www.auf.org.uy).

The return leg will be played in Montevideo a week later with the winners taking a berth at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Coach Oscar Tabarez has trimmed his squad to 24 from the initial 29 he picked last week, keeping faith with the core of the group that reached the 2010 semi-finals in South Africa.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Martin Silva (Olimpia), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad), Juan Castillo (Penarol)

Defenders - Diego Lugano (West Bromwich Albion), Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez (both Atletico Madrid), Andres Scotti (Nacional), Martin Caceres (Juventus), Jorge Fucile (Porto), Alejandro Silva (Olimpia), Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica)

Midfielders - Walter Gargano (Parma), Diego Perez (Bologna), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Chicago Fire), Alvaro Gonzalez (Lazio), Alvaro Pereira (Inter Milan), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Lodeiro (Botafogo)

Forwards - Gaston Ramirez (Southampton), Diego Forlan (Internacional), Luis Suarez (Liverpool), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristian Stuani (Espanyol), Abel Hernandez (Palermo)