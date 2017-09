Liverpool's Luis Suarez controls the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Premier League top scorer Luis Suarez was included in Uruguay’s World Cup squad on Saturday despite undergoing knee cartilage surgery nine days ago.

The striker, scorer of 31 goals for Premier League runners-up Liverpool this season, was in coach Oscar Tabarez’s 23-man squad for the finals starting in Brazil on June 12.

The list was issued by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF).