Caceres back for Uruguay World Cup playoff against Jordan

Juventus' Martin Caceres kicks the ball during his Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Juventus defender Martin Caceres has been recalled to the Uruguay squad for their intercontinental World Cup playoff against Jordan next month.

Caceres, who missed Uruguay’s last South American group qualifiers last month through injury, was included in a 29-man squad named on Tuesday by coach Oscar Tabarez.

The squad includes strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, who were among the 23 players nominated for the FIFA World Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

Uruguay, semi-finalists at the last World Cup in South Africa in 2010, visit Jordan in Amman in the first leg on November 13 before hosting the second leg at the Centenario in Montevideo a week later.

It is Uruguay’s fourth consecutive playoff, having qualified for the 2002 and 2010 finals via the same route. They lost out in a playoff for a place at the 2006 finals against Australia.

Jordan are looking to reach the finals for the first time after winning an Asian fifth-round playoff against Uzbekistan.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Olimpia), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad), Juan Castillo (Penarol)

Defenders - Diego Lugano (West Bromwich Albion), Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez (both Atletico Madrid), Andres Scotti (Nacional), Gaston Silva (Defensor Sporting), Martin Caceres (Juventus), Jorge Fucile (Porto), Alejandro Silva (Olimpia), Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica)

Midfielders - Walter Gargano (Parma), Alvaro Fernandez (Nacional), Diego Perez (Bologna), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Chicago Fire), Alvaro Gonzalez (Lazio), Alvaro Pereira (Inter Milan), Sebastian Eguren (Palmeiras), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Lodeiro (Botafogo), Gonzalo Castro (Real Sociedad)

Forwards - Gaston Ramirez (Southampton), Diego Forlan (Internacional), Luis Suarez (Liverpool), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristian Stuani (Espanyol), Abel Hernandez (Palermo)