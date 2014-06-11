FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uruguay coach says not sure when Suarez will be fit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 11, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

Uruguay coach says not sure when Suarez will be fit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Uruguay's national soccer team head coach Oscar Washington Tabarez looks on during team training at the team's headquarters in the outskirts of Montevideo, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

BELO HORIZONTE (Reuters) - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez does not know when forward Luis Suarez, working hard on his fitness after knee cartilage surgery, will be ready to play again, he said on Tuesday.

“He’s responding very well and his spirits couldn’t be better. He’s working full out on his physical fitness,” Tabarez told a news conference after Uruguay’s first practice at their training base near Belo Horizonte.

“As we have no set deadlines, I don’t know if we’ll have him for the first match, for the second, for the third. If it were up to me, Suarez would play tomorrow.”

Uruguay kick off their World Cup Group D campaign against Costa Rica followed by matches against England and Italy.

Suarez told his Twitter followers on the squad’s arrival in Brazil that his left knee is recovering well from his keyhole surgery on May 22 and he is in a good frame of mind.

“I wanted to tell you the knee is going very well, I feel very good, this depends on the day to day (work) but it’s on the right track,” Suarez said in a 32-second video on his Twitter account (@luis16suarez).

“I also wanted to thank you all for your support this week and, well, it goes without saying my mind’s on the World Cup.”

Reporting by Malena Castaldi in Montevideo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.