Guatemala score late goal to snatch draw with U.S.

Maurice Edu (R) of the U.S. battles for the ball with Armando Gonzalez of Guatemala during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Mateo Flores Stadium in Guatemala City June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

(Reuters) - An 83rd minute goal from a free kick by winger Marco Pappa earned Guatemala a 1-1 draw with the United States on Tuesday in their 2014 World Cup qualifying tie.

Clint Dempsey put the U.S. ahead with a goal in the 40th minute before Pappa fired the equalizer under the cross bar before goalkeeper Tim Howard had a chance to react.

It was a disappointing result for the Americans who were expected to win the Central and North American region (CONCACAF) third round match but instead squandered a chance to take control of Group A.

The U.S. opened the campaign with a 3-1 win over Antigua and Barbuda and have four points to leave them level with Jamaica, who drew 0-0 with Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday.

The top two finishers from the three groups advance to a final six-team pool offering three automatic berths for the finals in Brazil. The fourth-placed side will meet the OFC region winners in a two-legged playoff for a 2014 spot.