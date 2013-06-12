FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altidore among the goals as U.S. top qualifying group
#Sports News
June 12, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

Altidore among the goals as U.S. top qualifying group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goals from Jozy Altidore and Eddie Johnson gave a confident United States a 2-0 win over Panama in Seattle on Tuesday as Juergen Klinsmann’s team moved to the top of the six-team CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group.

The United States took the lead in the 36th minute with a nicely worked move - Michael Bradley bursting out of midfield, feeding Fabian Johnson on the left and his low cross was turned in at the back post by Altidore.

Altidore, who had been struggling for goals at international level, has now scored in the last three games for the United States.

Panama, who went into the game unbeaten, had the ball in the net on the stroke of halftime but Luis Tejada’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Johnson made sure of the win for the hosts in the 53rd minute when Geoff Cameron picked him out with a superb cross-field pass which the Seattle Sounders forward confidently converted to the delight of his home fans.

Three teams qualify automatically from CONCACAF to next year’s World Cup finals in Brazil - the United States lead on 10 points (five games), two points clear of closest rivals Costa Rica and Mexico.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien

