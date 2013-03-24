FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Jones to miss U.S. game with Mexico
#Sports News
March 24, 2013 / 10:15 PM / 5 years ago

Injured Jones to miss U.S. game with Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jermaine Jones (L) of the U.S. stretches during a practice session in San Pedro Sula February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

March 24 - U.S. midfielder Jermaine Jones will miss Tuesday’s game with Mexico at the Azteca Stadium due to a left ankle sprain, a team spokesman said on Sunday.

Jones suffered the injury in Friday’s 1-0 win over Costa Rica in Denver.

The German-born player was an immense presence in midfield in the snow-plagued game, setting the tone with his hard running and tackling.

Maurice Edu is the most likely replacement for Jones.

The United States, who have three points from two games, have never beat Mexico at the Azteca in a qualifier.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Mexico City, editing by Gene Cherry

