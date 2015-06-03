FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Profile on United States team for Women's World Cup
#Sports News
June 3, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Profile on United States team for Women's World Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on Women’s World Cup qualifiers the United States:

Women’s World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 199, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Winners (1991, 1999)

Drawn in Group D with Australia, Sweden and Nigeria.

    - -

Coach: Jill Ellis

British-born Ellis took over as coach of the national team in May 2014, one month after the departure of Tom Sermanni. She is very familiar with the U.S. set-up, having been development director of U.S. women’s soccer programs since 2011 and has been heavily involved in all aspects of the Americans’ successes on the senior and youth levels.

- -

Key player: Abby Wambach. Age: 34. Forward

Wambach’s goal-scoring record says it all - 182 goals in 241 appearances, making her the all-time leading international goal scorer. Hugely effective in the air, Wambach is a classic ‘target’ striker who can link-up in deadly combination with quicker strike partners such as Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 2

- -

How they qualified: 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship winners

- -

Squad:

    Goalkeepers: Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Hope Solo

Defenders: Lori Chalupny, Whitney Engen, Julie Johnston, Meghan Klingenberg, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Christie Rampone, Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders: Shannon Boxx, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Lauren Holiday, Carli Lloyd, Heather O’Reilly, Megan Rapinoe

Forwards: Sydney Leroux, Amy Rodriguez, Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Christen Press

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
