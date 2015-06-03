Factbox: Profile on United States team for Women's World Cup

(Reuters) - Factbox on Women’s World Cup qualifiers the United States:
Women’s World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 199, 2003, 2007, 2011
Best performance: Winners (1991, 1999)
Drawn in Group D with Australia, Sweden and Nigeria.
Coach: Jill Ellis
British-born Ellis took over as coach of the national team in May 2014, one month after the departure of Tom Sermanni. She is very familiar with the U.S. set-up, having been development director of U.S. women’s soccer programs since 2011 and has been heavily involved in all aspects of the Americans’ successes on the senior and youth levels.
Key player: Abby Wambach. Age: 34. Forward
Wambach’s goal-scoring record says it all - 182 goals in 241 appearances, making her the all-time leading international goal scorer. Hugely effective in the air, Wambach is a classic ‘target’ striker who can link-up in deadly combination with quicker strike partners such as Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux.
FIFA world ranking: 2
How they qualified: 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship winners
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Hope Solo
Defenders: Lori Chalupny, Whitney Engen, Julie Johnston, Meghan Klingenberg, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Christie Rampone, Becky Sauerbrunn
Midfielders: Shannon Boxx, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Lauren Holiday, Carli Lloyd, Heather O’Reilly, Megan Rapinoe
Forwards: Sydney Leroux, Amy Rodriguez, Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Christen Press
Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue