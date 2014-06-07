Penpix of United States squad for World Cup finals

The U.S. National soccer team players pose for photographers before their international friendly soccer match against Turkey in Harrison, New Jersey, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United States’ squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:.

Goalkeepers:

Tim Howard (Everton) Age 35; 98 caps. Made his international debut in 2002 but did not cement his place as first-choice keeper until 2007 after switching from Manchester United to Everton. Klinsmann’s first choice keeper.

Brad Guzan (Aston Villa) Age 29; 24 caps. Served as Howard’s back-up for 2010 World Cup but did not get on the field. Captained U.S. in 2010 Nelson Mandela Challenge Cup match against South Africa. In 2009 saved four penalties in match for Aston Villa, one in regular time and three in shootout.

Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) Age 34; 14 caps. Played his first international in 2002 but went more than six years between caps until being recalled in 2010. Has won award for save of the year in each of the past two Major League Soccer seasons.

Defenders:

Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) Age 28; 25 caps. Was set to make international debut in 2009 but injured hamstring in training and had to wait another year before earning first cap. Started out as midfielder but made successful transition to defense. Can operate as central defender or right-back.

Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim) Age 26; 20 caps. Born in Germany to an American serviceman, he represented Germany at youth level before getting approval to switch to U.S.. Versatile player who can slot into number of different positions, usually full-back.

Omar Gonzalez (Los Angeles Galaxy) Age 25; 19 caps. Was drafted out of college to LA Galaxy, where he played in three Major League Soccer finals, winning two. The central defender was loaned to Germany’s Nuremberg in 2012 but returned home without playing a match when he injured knee and needed surgery.

Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas) Age 27; 15 caps. A late bloomer, made international debut last year but has established himself as a key defender. Has degree in psychology from the University of Notre Dame, where he roomed with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen.

DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla, Mexico) Age 32; 115 caps. Already veteran of three World Cups, he has played for clubs in the U.S., Netherlands, England, Scotland, Germany and Mexico. When he was in Scotland, his car was fire bombed by a vandal. Beasley captained U.S. team that won last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

John Brooks (Hertha Berlin) Age 21; 3 caps. Athletic center-half who was a surprise inclusion in the squad. Came through the ranks at Hertha Berlin, his hometown club, but only made his full Bundesliga debut in August 2013. A dual-citizen, he made his debut for the U.S. against Bosnia in August last year.

Timmy Chandler (Nuremberg) Age 24; 11 caps. Another German-American who eventually settled on the U.S. as his national team after some hesitation. Having missed the bulk of World Cup qualification and not been selected for last year’s Gold Cup, his call-up for Brazil was a surprise to some pundits.

DeAndre Yedlin (Seattle Sounders FC) Age 20; 3 caps. Lightning quick right back who loves to charge down the flank. Made his full international debut against South Korea in February.

Midfielders:

Michael Bradley (Toronto) Age 26; 84 caps. Son of former coach Bob Bradley and one of the few U.S. players to have established himself in Europe, although is now playing in Canada. A naturally aggressive player, is the engine of midfield, tackling hard and making contributions going forward.

Jermaine Jones (Besiktas) Age 32; 40 caps. No-nonsense defensive midfielder. Was born in Germany and represented his native country at Under-21 and senior level. Son of an American soldier, he applied to play for U.S. in 2009 and is key member of team.

Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas) Age 27; 21 caps. Earned call-up in early 2012 after being named as discovery of the year in the MLS in 2011. Smooth passer who is good at set-pieces.

Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes) Age 26; 27 caps. Made preliminary 30-man team for last World Cup but was cut from final 23. Has cut teeth in smaller European leagues and can operate down the left or as more central attacking midfielder.

Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg Trondheim) Age 23; 18 caps. Another dual national, was born and raised in Norway but qualified for U.S. because his mother was born in Arizona. First name is Mikkel but his mother nicknamed him Mix because he was so energetic as young child.

Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake) Age 32; 35 caps. With his dread locked hair, he is unmistakable presence in midfield. Former state wrestling champion, he has played at national age level since 15. Classy passer and calm influence in a holding midfield role.

Julian Green (Bayern Munich) Age 19; 1 cap. Youngest member of squad and newest recruit. Yet another who chose U.S. over the country where he was raised, in Green’s case Germany. Was granted permission to switch only in March and was fast-tracked to make debut against Mexico in April.

Brad Davis (Houston Dynamo) Age 32; 15 caps. A dead-ball specialist with a sweet left foot, Davis is also an energetic presence on the left flank. Vastly under-rated for many years, has earned reward for his consistent displays in MLS.

Forwards:

Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders) Age 31; 103 caps. Tough character who can play in midfield or up front. Spent six years at Fulham and a season at Tottenham Hotspur where he scored two memorable goals home and away against Manchester United. Returned to MLS last year before short loan stint at Fulham this season. Scored six goals in 10 appearances for U.S. in 2013.

Aron Johannsson (AZ Alkmaar) Age 23; 8 caps. Represented Iceland at Under-21 level but opted to play for U.S., where he was born, and won first cap last year. Has been in great form in Dutch league, where he is one of most potent scorers.

Jozy Altidore (Sunderland) Age 24; 68 caps. Son of Haitian immigrants, Altidore made professional debut at 16 and was picked for national team. Strong physical presence up front, he has played in Spain, Turkey, Netherlands and now England.

Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes) Age 31; 20 caps. Late bloomer who impressed Klinsmann with his instinctive eye for goal. A classic ‘poacher’ who was top scorer in MLS in 2010 and 2012.

* Caps correct up to and including May 31