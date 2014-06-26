FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York state governor extends lunch breaks for U.S. game
#Sports News
June 26, 2014 / 5:03 PM / 3 years ago

New York state governor extends lunch breaks for U.S. game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The governor of New York State has responded to U.S coach Juergen Klinsmann’s appeal for workers to get time off for Thursday’s World Cup game against Germany by extending the lunch hour, he tweeted on Thursday.

The Group G game kicked off at noon ET (1600 GMT) and Klinsmann had published a hand-written letter to American employers asking them to excuse their employees from work and allow them to support the team.

Governor Andrew Cuomo replied to Klinsmann in an open letter on his official Twitter account saying he had authorized an additional one hour extended lunch for all New York State employees “so they can root Team USA on to victory”.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Rio de Janeiro, Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
