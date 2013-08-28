Bale in Wales squad for World Cup qualifiers

Wales' Gareth Bale sits on the touchline during their international friendly soccer match against Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

(Reuters) - Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales squad to play in the World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Serbia next month amid increasing speculation over his club future.

Media in Britain and Spain are widely reporting that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is on the brink of a world record transfer fee move from the Premier League club to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He has not appeared for Spurs this season, and was pictured in Spain over the weekend. He missed Wales’s recent friendly against Ireland due to a foot problem that has troubled him since July.

Aaron Ramsey has also been named in the squad, despite leaving the pitch with a groin injury after scoring both of Arsenal’s goals in a 2-0 Champions League play-off victory over Fenerbahce on Wednesday.

Wales, who are 13 points behind Group A leaders Belgium and 10 off second-placed Croatia, play Macedonia in Skopje on September 6, followed by Serbia in Cardiff on September 10.