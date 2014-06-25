FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina eye top spot, France look to secure last 16 place
June 25, 2014 / 1:52 AM / 3 years ago

Argentina eye top spot, France look to secure last 16 place

Erik Kirschbaum

2 Min Read

Argentina's national soccer players (L-R) Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Ricardo Alvarez smile during a training session at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SANTO ANDRE Brazil (Reuters) - Argentina bid to secure top spot in World Cup Group F against a Nigeria side looking to reach the last 16 while France, almost assured of qualification from Group E, take on Ecuador on Wednesday.

Twice World Cup winners Argentina lead Group F with six points and have already qualified. To win the group they need at least a draw against the Africa champions, in second with four points and the only team yet to concede a goal.

Argentina’s much-vaunted attack, led by Lionel Messi, have scored just three goals in two matches as they squeaked past debutants Bosnia and unfancied Iran. Nigeria could win the group with a victory over Argentina and need a draw to advance.

Iran, with one point, could still qualify for the round of 16 with a win over Bosnia if Argentina beat Nigeria.

France, with two wins from two, do not yet have mathematical certainty of a last 16 place.

It would take a heavy Ecuador defeat of ‘Les Bleus’ and a big win from Switzerland over Honduras to cause that unlikely scenario. Should France win or draw against Ecuador, they would top the group and face the runners up of Group F in the knockout stage.

The Swiss will hope that France beat Ecuador, which would mean a draw or win against Honduras would lift them to second.

editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
