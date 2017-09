GATINEAU, Quebec (Reuters) - Groups for the 2015 women’s World Cup drawn on Saturday (Prefix denotes FIFA world ranking. City after group designates venue.)

Group A (Edmonton)

(8) Canada

(14) China

(19) New Zealand

(15) Netherlands

Group B (Ottawa)

(2) Germany

(64) Ivory Coast

(9) Norway

(30) Thailand

Group C (Vancouver)

(3) Japan

(18) Switzerland

(55) Cameroon

(49) Ecuador

Group D (Winnipeg)

(1) United States

(10) Australia

(5) Sweden

(35) Nigeria

Group E (Montreal)

(6) Brazil

(17) South Korea

(16) Spain

(40) Costa Rica

Group F (Moncton)

(4) France

(7) England

(31) Colombia

(25) Mexico