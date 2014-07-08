FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Napoli back Colombia's Zuniga over Neymar challenge
July 8, 2014

Napoli back Colombia's Zuniga over Neymar challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Neymar screams in pain after being fouled by Colombia's Camilo Zuniga (not pictured) during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Napoli have backed their Colombia defender Juan Zuniga over his challenge on Neymar that forced the Brazil forward out of the World Cup with a fractured bone in his back.

“Napoli regrets the injury Neymar suffered that will prevent him playing in the semi-final (later on Tuesday) against Germany,” the Italian club said on their website (www.sscnapoli.it).

“Best wishes to the Brazilian champion for a speedy recovery,” they added.

“At the same time, the club expresses its solidarity with Zuniga, who has come under ferocious criticism and received threats of all kinds due to a foul that was unfortunate due to its consequences but not malicious.”

Napoli noted that Zuniga had not been punished for the challenge by the referee of the World Cup quarter-final, which Brazil won 2-1, and had later been cleared by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
