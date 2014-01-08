FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Average temperatures in World Cup hosts Qatar
#Sports News
January 8, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Average temperatures in World Cup hosts Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke said on Wednesday that the 2022 soccer World Cup finals will not be played in the summer months. Valcke said the tournament would probably be played at some point between November 15 and January 15.

Here is a look at Qatar’s average temperatures throughout the year in degrees Celsius:

Month Daily Minimum Daily Maximum

Jan 12.8 21.7

Feb 13.7 23.0

Mar 16.7 26.8

Apr 20.6 31.9

May 25.0 38.2

Jun 27.7 41.2

Jul 29.1 41.5

Aug 28.9 40.7

Sep 26.5 38.6

Oct 23.4 35.2

Nov 19.5 29.5

Dec 15.0 24.1

For a related graphic, see link.reuters.com/cyg53v

Editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
