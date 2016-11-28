China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract

DOHA (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp has secured a contract to build a stadium for Qatar's 2022 World Cup, according to a statement by the tournament's organizers.

The state-owned Chinese construction enterprise will operate as part of a joint venture with Qatari contractor HBK Contracting to build the 80,000-seater Lusail stadium that will host the opening and final matches of the 2022 World Cup.

The venue, located in Lusail City, 20 km (miles) north of Qatar’s capital Doha, is scheduled for completion by 2020, said a statement by Qatar's 2022 Supreme Committee.