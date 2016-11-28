FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract
November 28, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 9 months ago

China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp has secured a contract to build a stadium for Qatar's 2022 World Cup, according to a statement by the tournament's organizers.

The state-owned Chinese construction enterprise will operate as part of a joint venture with Qatari contractor HBK Contracting to build the 80,000-seater Lusail stadium that will host the opening and final matches of the 2022 World Cup.

The venue, located in Lusail City, 20 km (miles) north of Qatar’s capital Doha, is scheduled for completion by 2020, said a statement by Qatar's 2022 Supreme Committee.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Catherine Evans

