Germany has a new F1 champion but race in doubt
ABU DHABI Germany has a new Formula One world champion in Nico Rosberg, after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, but fans may not see him race on home soil next season.
DOHA China Railway Construction Corp has secured a contract to build a stadium for Qatar's 2022 World Cup, according to a statement by the tournament's organizers.
The state-owned Chinese construction enterprise will operate as part of a joint venture with Qatari contractor HBK Contracting to build the 80,000-seater Lusail stadium that will host the opening and final matches of the 2022 World Cup.
The venue, located in Lusail City, 20 km (miles) north of Qatar’s capital Doha, is scheduled for completion by 2020, said a statement by Qatar's 2022 Supreme Committee.
(The Sports Xchange) - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton would never admit it, but this was intensely personal.
MILAN Silvio Berlusconi's holding company may ask the Chinese investors seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan to make a further downpayment if the deal's closing is postponed, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.