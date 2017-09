Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko waves as he arrives to the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian hosts of the 2018 soccer World Cup will not make any further cuts to the budget for the tournament, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying on Thursday by TASS news agency.

“The budget is final, it’s protected, we’re not going to make any more cuts,” the agency quoted Mutko as saying.