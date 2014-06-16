FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter 'can be a nuisance' for Russia coach Capello
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 16, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Twitter 'can be a nuisance' for Russia coach Capello

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's national soccer team coach Fabio Capello attends a news conference ahead of a training session for the 2014 World Cup at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Russia soccer coach Fabio Capello doesn’t have much confidence in his players’ ability to always write “intelligent” tweets, so he decided the best thing to do was to ban them from using Twitter while at the World Cup, he said on Monday.

“I can tell you that tweets sometimes can be a nuisance if they are not written in an intelligent fashion,” said the Italian manager, known for his discipline, before Russia’s World Cup opener against South Korea at the Pantanal arena on Tuesday.

“To prevent such a nuisance, I’d rather ask my players to abstain for a month.”

Capello said he was not keeping his Russian squad from communicating with fans and media, noting that he has regularly made two players available on a rotating basis for interviews in the run up to Russia’s first World Cup finals in 12 years.

Capello wouldn’t even drop his tough exterior when asked about celebrating his 68th birthday in Brazil on Wednesday.

“I never expect presents from anyone or anywhere,” he said.

Reporting by Mary Milliken, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.