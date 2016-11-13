FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Injured Howard to miss U.S. qualifier in Costa Rica
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 9 months ago

Injured Howard to miss U.S. qualifier in Costa Rica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; USA goalkeeper Tim Howard (1) saves during first half action of the Team USA against Mexico match at MAPFRE Stadium. Mexico won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Veteran United States goalkeeper Tim Howard will miss the World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Tuesday because of a thigh injury, U.S. Soccer announced on Sunday.

Howard was diagnosed with an injury to his right adductor, which he suffered during Friday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss for the U.S. against Mexico in Columbus, Ohio.

The 37-year-old went down when taking a goal kick and had to be replaced in the 40th minute by Brad Guzan.

"The injury will force Howard to miss the USA-Costa Rica World Cup qualifier on Nov. 15 in San Jose, Costa Rica," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

"He has returned to Colorado for further evaluation and to determine treatment plans."

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez and Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.