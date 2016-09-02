May 28, 2016; Kansas City, KS, USA; US Men's National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic (17) Celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half at Children's Mercy Park Gary Rohman/MLS/USA TODAY Sports

United States teenage substitute Christian Pulisic scored a second-half double in a 6-0 rout of St Vincent and the Grenadines as they moved to the verge of the final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying round on Friday.

Three first-half goals had put the result beyond doubt, though the visitors were exposed several times defensively by the plucky team from the small Caribbean island nation of barely 100,000 people.

German-based Bobby Wood opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he curled a shot into the far corner from just outside the box at the Arnos Vale cricket ground in Kingstown.

Matt Besler's strike and a Jozy Altidore penalty extended the lead before halftime in breezy conditions.

St. Vincent had the ball in the net twice early in the second half, but were offside on both occasions.

Seventeen-year-old Pulisic then showed his class after coming off the bench.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scored his first goal after collecting a pass with a deft touch inside the box and completed the win in stoppage time when he was given too much time just outside the box and placed the ball clinically inside the post.

Sacha Kljestan also scored for the U.S., who are poised to reach the so-called Hexagonal, or final stage, of CONCACAF qualifying.

The U.S. have 10 points from five matches, with one game left in the stage.

The six teams that qualify for the Hexagonal will play each other home and away, with the top three advancing to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)