FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Georgia hold Wales as Bale closes in on record
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 9, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Georgia hold Wales as Bale closes in on record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Football Soccer Britain - Wales v Georgia - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group D - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 9/10/16. Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters / Rebecca Naden

CARDIFF (Reuters) - Gareth Bale scored his 25th goal for Wales but Georgia fought back strongly to earn a deserved 1-1 draw in a World Cup Group D qualifier in Cardiff.

It left Wales, surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016, with five points from three games. They lost the group leadership and dropped to third place when Serbia and Ireland both won later on Sunday.

Georgia, in fifth place, took their first point, following narrow defeats by Austria and Ireland.

Wales, who have only ever qualified for the finals once, in 1958, took the lead in the 10th minute when Real Madrid's Bale leapt above his markers to head in Joe Ledley's corner.

He is now only three goals behind Ian Rush's national record of 28 goals.

Football Soccer Britain - Wales v Georgia - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group D - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 9/10/16. Georgia's Tornike Okriashvili celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters / Rebecca Naden

The home team paid for a lack of urgency, however, after 57 minutes when Tornike Okriashvili headed an equalizer.

Football Soccer Britain - Wales v Georgia - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group D - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 9/10/16. Wales' Gareth Bale scores their first goal. Reuters / Rebecca Naden

Georgia, dangerous on the counter-attack, could have gone on to win but Levan Mchedlidze missed when clean through and Valeri Qazaishvili hit the bar.

"It was the dream start but then we got too comfortable," said Wales manager Chris Coleman.

"We could have lost it in the second half."

Next month Wales are at home again, to Serbia, while Georgia play Moldova.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.