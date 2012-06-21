Ex-SocGen trader: Taking of bank code not a crime

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. appeals court judges in New York on Thursday expressed reluctance to grant a defense request to toss out the conviction of a former Societe Generale trader imprisoned for stealing proprietary computer trading code belonging to the French bank.

A lawyer for Samarth Agrawal, 29, told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that they should free his client just as they did a former Goldman Sachs programmer several months ago.

Agrawal has been in custody since his arrest by the FBI in April 2010.

The court in February overturned the conviction of Sergey Aleynikov, who was found guilty of copying and removing trading code from Goldman in 2009. The reversal was seen as a major setback for government efforts to crack down on the theft of intellectual property, including computer code.

But the judges on Thursday appeared to make a distinction between Aleynikov’s case and that of Agrawal, even though both were convicted within a month of one another on the same criminal charges and in the same Manhattan courthouse.

Unlike Aleynikov, Agrawal printed out the high-frequency trading code, Judge Rosemary Pooler said, and took it home to his New Jersey apartment.

“The reality is that the form in which the code was stolen was a computer printout,” Pooler said. “Unless you can argue ... that the printout is not a tangible good, I‘m not sure what the problem is.”

Agrawal lawyer Marshall Mintz told the judges that the theft was not a violation of the National Stolen Property Act because the code is intangible and does not qualify as physical “goods” or “wares” or “merchandise” within the meaning of the stolen property law.

Mintz also argued Agrawal had not violated the Economic Espionage Act of 1996, under which he was also convicted, because the code was not “produced for or placed in interstate or foreign commerce.”

Judge Gerard Lynch, however, noted that the lower court judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, had told the Agrawal jury that the source code was designed to help trade stocks. At the trial, the jury heard that Agrawal planned to use the code to help build a high-frequency trading system at a new job with Tower Research Capital LLC hedge fund in April 2010.

Agrawal was convicted in November 2010 and is due to finish his prison sentence in November. A citizen of India who worked in Societe Generale’s New York office, he faces deportation when he is released.

The appeals court issued no immediate ruling, and typically takes weeks or months to decide a case.

The case is U.S. v. Agrawal, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-1074. The lower court case was U.S. v. Agrawal, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-417.