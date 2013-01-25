FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock has 5 percent stake in SocGen: French market regulator
January 25, 2013 / 12:17 PM / 5 years ago

BlackRock has 5 percent stake in SocGen: French market regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock (BLK.N) has a stake of just over 5 percent of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), French market regulator AMF said on Friday.

The disclosure was made after BlackRock’s holding - acquired on and off the market - rose above the 5 percent threshold at which such disclosures are mandatory.

On behalf of clients and funds under management, BlackRock now has a 5.002 percent stake in SocGen and 4.48 percent of voting rights in the group, according to the AMF filing.

A BlackRock spokesman in London said the asset manager did not comment on individual company holdings.

Reporting by Christian Plumb and Benjamin Mallet. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
