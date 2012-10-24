FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-trader Kerviel says to launch fresh appeal
October 24, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-trader Kerviel says to launch fresh appeal

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) trader Jerome Kerviel said on Wednesday he would call on France’s highest appeals court to review his three-year jail sentence for his role in France’s biggest rogue trading scandal.

“Without hesitation, I will call for a review of the ruling,” Kerviel told RTL radio, after a Paris appeals court threw out a first request to overturn his 2010 conviction that also demanded he repay 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion) in losses to SocGen.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb

