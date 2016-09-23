FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SocGen lawyer says not worried about tax deduction after court ruling
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2016 / 12:28 PM / a year ago

SocGen lawyer says not worried about tax deduction after court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale's lawyer said on Friday he was "not worried" that a tax deduction could be reclaimed from the French bank after a court ruling on the damages former trader Jerome Kerviel should pay for rogue trading losses.

Asked after the ruling whether the state might seek to reclaim the deduction, SocGen lawyer Jean Veil told journalists: "I don't think it can."

"There would have to be a deliberate error, an excessive error (by the bank) and that is not what is in the ruling," he said.

The Versailles appeals court ordered Kerviel pay 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in damages to the bank following losses he made that totaled 4.9 billion euros.

Previous rulings, since struck down, had made him liable to repay the full amount.

Budget minister Christian Eckert said shortly after the decision that the government would review the ruling before taking a position on the tax deduction.

Reporting by Chine Labbe and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.