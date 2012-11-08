FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen CEO sees sluggish global economy in 2013
November 8, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

SocGen CEO sees sluggish global economy in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French bank Societe Generale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea attends a news conference to present the bank's Q2 results in La Defense near Paris, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) expects economic growth to be sluggish in 2013, making it difficult to give accurate forecasts for next year, the French bank’s chief executive told Reuters Insider television.

“Economic growth should remain sluggish overall (in 2013), with a key uncertainty in the U.S. - the fiscal cliff - in the beginning of the year,” Frederic Oudea said in an interview.

“In the euro zone, we can’t expect miracles.”

The CEO said talks were ongoing to potentially sell Egyptian unit NSGB NSGB.CA to Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

He also said SocGen had yet to receive any charge or allegation in the Libor rate-fixing scandal and said there was nothing new to say about the bank’s internal inquiry into the matter. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

