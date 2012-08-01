Shrinking investment bank saps SocGen profit

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale’s (SOGN.PA) quarterly profit tumbled 42 percent, hit by losses at its investment bank, which it is shrinking in response to the euro zone crisis, and one-off writedowns on the value of U.S. and Russian units.

Under pressure to strengthen its balance sheet, France’s No. 2 listed bank is more than half way through a plan to slash debt and sell assets at its corporate and investment bank.

Profit at that unit, which has cut back risk since a huge rogue-trading loss in early 2008 hammered its reputation, plunged by 70 percent in the second quarter.

The global economic slowdown, the cost of selling loan portfolios and losses from toxic assets left over from the 2008/9 global financial crisis all weighed, SocGen said on Wednesday.

Rivals are also suffering. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Tuesday said it would cut 1,500 investment banking jobs after a profit slump, while Switzerland’s UBS UBSN.VX swung to a loss at its investment bank in the second quarter.

Investors will be watching to see whether SocGen’s domestic arch-rival BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) held up better when it reports results on Thursday. The bank is seen clearing a key regulatory capital hurdle, stealing a march on SocGen in the early stages of an industry-wide race.

“(SocGen‘s) profitability looks to us to have been weakened on a long-term basis as a result of persistent difficulties abroad and the impact of the bank’s transformation plan,” CM-CIC analyst Pierre Chedeville said.

The bank took goodwill writedowns totaling 476 million euros ($586.2 million) on U.S. fund unit TCW, which sources say it is close to selling, and Russian subsidiary Rosbank ROSBR.UL, which is being overhauled.

SocGen said second-quarter net income fell to 433 million euros ($533.3 million), missing the 677.9 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 6.27 billion euros, above than the poll average of 6.13 billion.

“We see little in the figures to modify our investment case, which reflects some caution given the thinner earnings base and capital levels than peers despite a low absolute valuation,” Nomura analyst Jon Peace said.

SALES PAIN

In addition to the goodwill writedowns, SocGen took a hit on the cost of selling assets to cut debt.

SocGen Deputy Chief Executive Officer Severin Cabannes told Reuters Insider television it was difficult to make forecasts in the current environment but said the pain of asset sales would ease. He refused to say whether TCW was up for sale.

“We will continue to deleverage (but) at a lower pace than the two previous quarters,” he said. “It will still have an impact.”

Shares of SocGen were little changed in early trading after initially falling around 1 percent.

The bank said it was confident of meeting its end-2013 target for a core Tier 1 ratio of between 9 and 9.5 percent, to comply with Basel III rules. The metric, which shows a bank’s ability to withstand losses, is closely watched by investors.

Cabannes said SocGen was cooperating with authorities investigating the Libor rate-fixing scandal that has rocked the industry and cost the jobs of top British bank Barclays’ (BARC.L) executives.

No allegations of wrongdoing have been made against SocGen after the bank answered regulators’ questions, he told Reuters Insider.

“We are continuing to cooperate,” he said.

Asked whether internal checks had been made, he replied: “To address the requests from the regulators we have to do internal requests (for information).”

($1 = 0.8120 euros)