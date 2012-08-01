Shrinking investment bank saps SocGen profit

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale’s (SOGN.PA) quarterly profit tumbled, hit by one-off writedowns on the value of U.S. and Russian units and losses at its investment bank, which it is shrinking in response to the euro zone crisis.

France’s No. 2 listed bank joins European rivals that have reported dismal second-quarter earnings as a result of the region’s acute debt problems and weak economy.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Tuesday it would cut 1,500 investment banking jobs after a profit slump, while Switzerland’s UBS UBSN.VX swung to a loss at its investment bank in the second quarter.

Under pressure to strengthen its balance sheet, SocGen is more than halfway through a plan to slash debt and sell assets at its corporate and investment bank.

Profit at that unit, which has reduced risk since a huge rogue-trading loss in early 2008 hammered its reputation, plunged by 70 percent in the second quarter, the bank said on Wednesday.

The global economic slowdown, the cost of selling loan portfolios and losses from toxic assets left over from the 2008/9 global financial crisis all weighed, SocGen said.

Investors are waiting to see whether SocGen’s domestic arch-rival BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) held up better when it reports results on Thursday. The bank is expected to clear a key regulatory capital hurdle, stealing a march on SocGen.

“(SocGen‘s) profitability looks to us to have been weakened on a long-term basis as a result of persistent difficulties abroad and the impact of the bank’s transformation plan,” CM-CIC analyst Pierre Chedeville said.

SocGen Deputy Chief Executive Officer Severin Cabannes told Reuters Insider television the bank was cooperating with authorities investigating the Libor rate-fixing scandal that has rocked the industry and cost the jobs of top British bank Barclays’ (BARC.L) executives.

Chief Executive Frederic Oudea later told journalists that an internal probe was ongoing. He said there were “hundreds of thousands” of documents and audio recordings to sift through to gauge whether SocGen had any involvement in the scandal.

GOODWILL WRITEDOWNS

The bank took goodwill writedowns totaling 476 million euros ($586.2 million) on U.S. fund unit TCW, which sources say it is close to selling, and Russian subsidiary Rosbank ROSBR.UL, which is being overhauled.

Oudea told analysts on a conference call that SocGen had no plans to buy Russian bank VTB’s (VTBR.MM) remaining minority stake in Rosbank.

SocGen said second-quarter net income fell 42 percent to 433 million euros ($533.3 million), missing the 677.9 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 6.27 billion euros, above the poll average of 6.13 billion.

“We see little in the figures to modify our investment case, which reflects some caution given the thinner earnings base and capital levels than peers despite a low absolute valuation,” Nomura analyst Jon Peace said.

In addition to the goodwill writedowns, SocGen took a hit on the cost of selling assets to cut debt.

Cabannes told Reuters Insider it was difficult to make forecasts in the current environment but said the pain of asset sales would ease. He refused to say whether TCW was up for sale.

“We will continue to deleverage (but) at a lower pace than the two previous quarters,” he said. “It will still have an impact.”

Shares of SocGen ticked up 0.3 percent, to 18.07 euros ($22.25), in line with the STOXX 600 Europe banks index .SX7P. Some analysts said the bank’s improved balance-sheet strength balanced out the disappointing net earnings.

SocGen said it was confident of meeting its end-2013 target for a core Tier 1 ratio of between 9 and 9.5 percent, to comply with Basel III rules. The metric, which shows a bank’s ability to withstand losses, is closely watched by investors.